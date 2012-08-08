WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- On Tuesday, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug agents arrested five people after an investigation revealed a clandestine methamphetamine lab, marijuana and methamphetamine at 204 Rhyne Road in Lafayette.

Arrested were: 

  • James Thomas Kinsey, 45, 204 Rhyne Road, Lafayette
    Charge:  Manufacturing and possession of methamphetamine
  • David Wayne Kinsey, 50, 204 Rhyne Road, Lafayette
    Charge:  Manufacturing and possession of methamphetamine
  • Jefferson Hill Snider, 36, Woodland Village, Lafayette
    Charge:  Obstruction of officers
  • Phillip Ray Lindsey, 31, 94 Knoll Drive, Lafayette
    Charge:  Possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine
  • Megan Deann Hammonds, 25, 202 Rhyne Road
    Possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine
Also arrested as a result of Drug Task Force operations on August 7th:

  • David Thomas Martin, 38, 214 S. Chattanooga Street
    Charge:  Use of telecommunication device to commit a felony
  • Jonathan Eric Mitchell, 26 YOA, 79 Scott Drive, Lafayette
    Charge:  Probation violation
  • Christopher Eugene Parker, 25, 807 Magnolia Street, Lafayette
    Charge:  Possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent, use of a communication device to commit a felony
  • Maria Lynn Terrell, 49, 900 Overman Street, Chattanooga, TN
    Charge, Distribution of methamphetamine
Then on Wednesday, the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 227 Chloe Drive which resulted in the find of an outdoor and indoor marijuana cultivation operation.  An estimated $18,000 worth of marijuana was seized.

Arrested was:

  • Michael Jerome Berry, 55, 227 Chloe Drive
    Charge:  Manufacturing and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
A search warrant at 279 Chloe Drive yielded an outdoor marijuana cultivation operation. Agents seized an additional amount of marijuana valued at approximately $6,000 and other items were located inside the residence.  

This investigation is ongoing and arrests are pending.

 