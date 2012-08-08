WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- On Tuesday, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug agents arrested five people after an investigation revealed a clandestine methamphetamine lab, marijuana and methamphetamine at 204 Rhyne Road in Lafayette.

James Thomas Kinsey, 45, 204 Rhyne Road, Lafayette

Charge: Manufacturing and possession of methamphetamine

David Wayne Kinsey, 50, 204 Rhyne Road, Lafayette

Charge: Manufacturing and possession of methamphetamine

Charge: Manufacturing and possession of methamphetamine

Jefferson Hill Snider, 36, Woodland Village, Lafayette

Charge: Obstruction of officers

Charge: Obstruction of officers

Phillip Ray Lindsey, 31, 94 Knoll Drive, Lafayette

Charge: Possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine

Charge: Possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine

Megan Deann Hammonds, 25, 202 Rhyne Road

Possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine

David Thomas Martin, 38, 214 S. Chattanooga Street

Charge: Use of telecommunication device to commit a felony

Jonathan Eric Mitchell, 26 YOA, 79 Scott Drive, Lafayette

Charge: Probation violation

Charge: Probation violation

Charge: Probation violation Christopher Eugene Parker, 25, 807 Magnolia Street, Lafayette

Charge: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent, use of a communication device to commit a felony

Maria Lynn Terrell, 49, 900 Overman Street, Chattanooga, TN

Charge, Distribution of methamphetamine

Charge, Distribution of methamphetamine

Michael Jerome Berry, 55, 227 Chloe Drive

Charge: Manufacturing and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

