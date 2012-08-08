JACKSON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- An endangered child alert has been issued for two teenagers out of Jackson County in Middle Tennessee.





Courtney Hawkins, 16, was last seen at the Jackson County High School Tuesday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. She was reported to have been with her boyfriend, 16 year-old Dillan Stewart who is also missing.





Both teens were last seen in Courtney's vehicle leaving school property.





Courtney's vehicle was found Wednesday morning in the school parking lot with a cracked windshield and a foot print in the driver side door.





Courtney has brown eyes, brown hair, is 5'5" and weight about 145 pounds. Dillan has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5'10" and weighs about 160 pounds.