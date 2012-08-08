DAYTON, Tenn. (AP) - City officials in Dayton say they are concerned about an increasing number of motorized wheelchairs on roadways.

In one case, a person using one was injured when a wheelchair was struck in the city's downtown area.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/MjBmWg ) reported Police Chief Chris Sneed said use has gone from one or two people to about 20. Sneed said he is concerned about the safety of the people who use them.

Members of the Dayton City Council said at a meeting Monday night they worry about the wheelchairs being on streets after dark, not equipped with lights or other safety features.

City Attorney Susan Arnold said she and the chief would look into the issue but cautioned that options could be limited by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

