Wacker ramping up to 2,500 builders on site in Bradley County
Wacker expects to bolster its construction workforce up to 2,500 at its Charleston, Tenn., plant site by early 2013, an official said today.
Wednesday, August 8th 2012, 1:08 pm EDT by
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Wacker expects to bolster its construction workforce up to 2,500 at its Charleston, Tenn., plant site by early 2013, an official said today.
That number will rise from about 1,000 builders today, said site manager Konrad Bachhuber.
"We are moving fast, making excellent progress," he said about work at the $1.8 billion plant site.
The plant is to start making polysilicon in late 2013. The factory is to employ about 650 full-time workers making polysilicon for the solar industry.
