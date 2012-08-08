JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -- A man that had been eluding law enforcement for several months was captured on Alabama highway 72 near Paint Rock on Tuesday, in possession of meth-making materials, pills and drug paraphernalia.



Larry Clate Baugh, 41, was taken into custody a traffic stop by a Jackson County Sheriff's deputy. Baugh had an outstanding arrest warrant for second degree felony assault and had been avoiding arrest for several months.



During a search of the vehicle, deputies located and seized a quantity of bi-phase liquid consistent with methamphetamine base, along with precursor chemicals used to manufacture methamphetamine, controlled pills and drug paraphernalia.



Baugh was transported to the Jackson County Jail and charged with second degree assault, possession of precursor chemicals, unlawful manufacturing of controlled substances, unlawful possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Additionally a hold was placed on Baugh for a bond revocation.