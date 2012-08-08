ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia education officials say another round of state budget cuts coupled with declining enrollment will make it more difficult for colleges to cut spending without harming students.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/OMm2S1) that members of the state Board of Regents were told on Tuesday that the state's higher education system is experiencing a rare enrollment decline.

John Brown, vice chancellor for fiscal affairs, says that means many colleges -- particularly 2-year schools -- will immediately have less money because they'll receive less tuition revenue.

Earlier, Gov. Nathan Deal ordered $108 million in proposed cuts from the University System of Georgia. That translates to a $54 million reduction for this fiscal year and an additional $54 million for next year.

