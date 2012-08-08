News
Man sentenced in horse soring trial
Punishment was handed down for one of four men who pleaded guilty to the soring of Tennessee walking horses.
Wednesday, August 8th 2012, 7:33 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Punishment was handed down for one of four men who pleaded guilty to the soring of Tennessee walking horses.
John Mayes will face more jail time.
This week in Federal Court, a judge sentenced John Mayes to a year of probation and ordered him to write an article about horse soring.
It must include how widespread horse soring is, who it is done for and how it affects horses.
The three other defendants are scheduled to be sentenced next month.