CATOOSA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- Terry Wilson rounds a sharp curve of Dogwood Valley Road in Catoosa County, where for years he has watched accidents and close calls in his front yard.

"I have seen motorcycle wrecks out there. I have seen two trucks turned over in my yard," Wilson says.

To weeks ago, he witnessed the life of 13-year-old Adrian Martinez cut short when Dan Butt was driving drunk and crashed the car both he and Martinez were riding in.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper First Class Stephanie Maddux says, "That is the forefront of our media campaign every year and unfortunately those factors combined and it was a deadly result."

Since then, Wilson has rallied the neighborhood to sign a petition to get speed enforcement here, but that's part of the problem.

Our camera caught a garbage truck that's too big to stay in its own lane of the road.

Wilson says, "I have been run off the road several times there. I have been run out of my driveway from people flying around there. And something needs to be done."

Catoosa County manager Mike Helton says he is glad Wilson brought this to his attention at the county commission meeting Tuesday.

"We don't want people dying on our roads."

Helton says he is looking at every option to help make the area safer with the least amount of cost on the taxpayer.

The county can't put down a speed hump without the risk of losing state funding, according to State Transportation code.

Helton says his engineers will be out soon to look at more safety options.

Helton hopes to have results from the road department on his desk by the end of the week.

The two suspects in that fatal crash, Dean Butt and Rene Preciado, are out on bond.

They face vehicular homicide charges.