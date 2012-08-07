STILLWATER, Okla. (WRCB) -- Philip Jurick's road back to the basketball court at Oklahoma State is getting more difficult by the day.

The former East Ridge High standout was suspended indefinitely Tuesday by Cowboys' head coach Travis Ford after the rising senior center was arrested on two drug complaints Saturday night on campus.

Ford said Jurick's status with the team will be decided after more information is gathered, but the 6-foot-11 post player will not accompany the team on an upcoming foreign exhibition trip to Spain.

Jurick pleaded not guilty in Payne County District Court Monday to misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The former East Ridge High standout was arrested by campus police around 7 p.m. Saturday night and released at 1:30 a.m. on his own recognizance, per a report from the Tulsa World.

Jurick's will be back in court August 20, joining a previously scheduled court date for a separate incident. He was already facing a misdemeanor charge of driving on a suspended license stemming from a traffic stop in May.