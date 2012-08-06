LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) - A Lookout Mountain woman is asking for protection from her husband, after a toxic substance was allegedly found in her coffee.

In the petition, filed in Hamilton County Circuit court, Liesa Hill states she saw her husband Dr. Hal Hill put an unidentified substance in her coffee.

She took a sample to police, and claims a test found an "extreme level" of Barium in the coffee.

Barium is a toxic heavy metal.

Dr. Hill, a doctor at Infectious Disease Physicians of Chattanooga, was not in the office Monday. Channel 3 tried to reach him on his cell phone, but received no response.

Liesa Hill referred Eyewitness News to her attorneys when we stopped by the family's home.

Dr. Hill has not been charged with a crime.