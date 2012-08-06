CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Antonio Boston used to play football in Brainerd Stadium. That was nearly 20 years ago. Now he helps sponsor the football team but he says nothing has changed since he was on the field.

"We are losing a lot of kids to East Hamilton and Ooltewah because we look a mess over here," says Boston. "The fence area has not been changed in 30 or 40 years."

The fence is just a small problem compared to the outdated press box, the concession stands and the field box.

"We have grass growing in the stands," explains Boston.

Hamilton County School Board member, Jeffrey Wilson, says the board does not have money budgeted for athletic renovations. Those funds come from booster clubs or the county commission.

Channel 3 met Commissioner Greg Beck at the school Monday. He says each commissioner is given $100,000 in a discretionary fund but even that money can't renovate what needs to be fixed.

"I want to spend $10 million over here, but it's going to take the community helping to put the pressure on the school system," says Beck.

Beck says $6 million is going toward new heating and air for the school and he's tried to get the parking lot re-paved for years, but that's a $400,000 job.

The football stadium has never really made the to-do list despite how well the team plays.

"Community involvement is, I think, essential," Beck says.

For now he says the stadium won't look any better unless students, parents and the community step up to repair it or voice their concerns to the school board.

"If we could put the kind of pressure on them that would cause them to react and do some things at Brainerd and at Howard High School as well," explains Beck.

Beck says he is also working on building a new field box at Brained High School.