MAU looks for 100 qualified automotive assemblers in Chattanooga
Monday, August 6th 2012, 12:44 pm EDT
Updated:
Monday, August 6th 2012, 12:44 pm EDT
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- MAU Workforce Solutions is hosting a Job Fair on Tuesday, August 7th, 2012 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. to fill 100 automotive assembler positions in Chattanooga.
The job fair will be at the Holiday Inn- Hamilton Place, 2232 Center Street, Chattanooga, TN 37421 to interview for the open positions, which will pay $10-$11.00 per hour.
Applicants must submit to a background check and drug screen. Job fair attendees will be interviewed on a first-come, first-served basis for consideration in the available positions.
Applicants are also encouraged to apply online and schedule an interview prior to the Job Fair at www.mau.com/chattanoogajobs. This will expedite the interview process, but walk-ins are also welcome.
Details are:
- Pay Rate $10-$11/Hour
- 1 year stable work history required
- Experience working in a process oriented environment
- Ability to work in a team‐oriented environment
- Willingness to learn and adapt to various job duties
- Tuesday- August 7th, 2012 | 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.