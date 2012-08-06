CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga police are investigating a second shooting that occurred at Tunnel Blvd.

Police found the victim at 1114 Tunnel Blvd (Jordan Grocery). 29 year old Johnny Wade was grazed by a bullet. He was treated at the scene.

Investigators do not think this is related to an earlier homicide on Tunnel Blvd or that it was gang related. They believe Wade was targeted.

Investigators do not have a suspect but are working on several leads.