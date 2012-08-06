News
No serious injury in second shooting on Tunnel Blvd
Chattanooga police are investigating a second shooting that occurred at Tunnel Blvd.
Monday, August 6th 2012, 9:27 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga police are investigating a second shooting that occurred at Tunnel Blvd.
Police found the victim at 1114 Tunnel Blvd (Jordan Grocery). 29 year old Johnny Wade was grazed by a bullet. He was treated at the scene.
Investigators do not think this is related to an earlier homicide on Tunnel Blvd or that it was gang related. They believe Wade was targeted.
Investigators do not have a suspect but are working on several leads.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.