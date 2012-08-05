CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police are searching for the shooter involved in an early-morning homicide. Police found the body of the victim lying in a driveway on Tunnel Boulevard Sunday morning.

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down the shooting suspect.

In the meantime, those in the neighborhood say it is sad to see another young person's life come to an end.

"At 8:23 this morning officers responded to a shooting at 222 Tunnel Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a male victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene," says Nathan Hartwig with the Chattanooga Police Department.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Darrell Lane.

Investigators say they are still gathering clues as to what led to the shooting in the first place, saying there are several witnesses and neighbors reported hearing several gunshots.

"The investigators have been told that another black male suspect was the one that shot him and he fled the scene in a silver hatchback," says Hartwig.

Police say the shooting is not random.

"There's no indication that it's gang related, but we do believe he was targeted," he says.

"It could be my child. It breaks my heart," says Pamela Hennessee.

For Hennessee, the violence hits close to home.

"I lost my brother 15 years ago to a senseless act of violence," she says.

Members of Hennessee's family lives a few streets over from where the shooting happened.

"My family includes very small children and young males, between the ages that are critically endangered right now."

Hennessee says it is so upsetting knowing the man's life was cut short.

"He did have a future. He did have a future. Now he doesn't," she says.

Her thoughts go out to his family.

"I'd just like the family to know my prayers are with them in this time of need."

"We just ask anyone that has any information on this shooting, just call the police department," says Hartwig.

If you have any information on this homicide, you are asked to please call the police department at (423) 698-2525.

