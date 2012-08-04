Whaley Wins Island Cove Outdoor Center August C.B.A. Open
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Justin Whaley fishing by himself caught a five-bass limit weighing 24.43 pounds to take first place and $2,000 in the Island Cove Outdoor Center August CBA Open Bass tournament this Saturday at Chester Frost Park. Justin was also the highest finishing new team in the event and earned a free entry into next month's tournament.
Justin reported catching all his fish in twenty feet of water on a place that he had found in practice a week prior to the tournament. He said "I really did not expect the fish to still be holding there, but they were still in the same spot that I had found them in practice" Click here to watch interview with Justin
The father and son team of David and Bradley Warfield won the over-all big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 8.64 pounds which earned them an extra $270. They were also the highest finishing Youth Division Team and earned a free entry into next month's tournament.
Justin Sneed and David Allen won the biggest spot award with a spotted bass weighing 2.71 pounds and earned them $90.
Brandon Roop and Brent Tharpe won the biggest smallmouth award with a smallmouth bass weighing 2.82 pounds and earned them $90
.Rounding out the remaining top 9 places:
- 2nd: David Warfield and Bradley Warfield 21.58 lbs., $700
- 3rd: Victor Rowe 21.12 lbs., $550
- 4th: Mark Varady and Mark Keith 20.99 lbs., $450
- 5th: Chris Grant and Mike Looney 20.82 lbs., $350
- 6th: Steve Kite and Daniel Lewis 19.12 lbs., $300
- 7th: Rogie Brown and Alan Brown 18.87 lbs., $250
- 8th: Tom Kizziah and Tom Kizziah III 18.57 lbs., $200
- 9th: Scott Schauwecker and Mark Kinsey 18.16 lbs., $150
For more info visit www.cbatournament.com