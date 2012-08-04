CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Justin Whaley fishing by himself caught a five-bass limit weighing 24.43 pounds to take first place and $2,000 in the Island Cove Outdoor Center August CBA Open Bass tournament this Saturday at Chester Frost Park. Justin was also the highest finishing new team in the event and earned a free entry into next month's tournament.

Justin reported catching all his fish in twenty feet of water on a place that he had found in practice a week prior to the tournament. He said "I really did not expect the fish to still be holding there, but they were still in the same spot that I had found them in practice" Click here to watch interview with Justin

The father and son team of David and Bradley Warfield won the over-all big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 8.64 pounds which earned them an extra $270. They were also the highest finishing Youth Division Team and earned a free entry into next month's tournament.

Justin Sneed and David Allen won the biggest spot award with a spotted bass weighing 2.71 pounds and earned them $90.

Brandon Roop and Brent Tharpe won the biggest smallmouth award with a smallmouth bass weighing 2.82 pounds and earned them $90

.Rounding out the remaining top 9 places:

2nd: David Warfield and Bradley Warfield 21.58 lbs., $700

3rd: Victor Rowe 21.12 lbs., $550

4th: Mark Varady and Mark Keith 20.99 lbs., $450

5th: Chris Grant and Mike Looney 20.82 lbs., $350

6th: Steve Kite and Daniel Lewis 19.12 lbs., $300

7th: Rogie Brown and Alan Brown 18.87 lbs., $250

8th: Tom Kizziah and Tom Kizziah III 18.57 lbs., $200

9th: Scott Schauwecker and Mark Kinsey 18.16 lbs., $150