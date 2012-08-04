CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police and SWAT units have taken an armed suspect into custody after a lengthy stand-off situation on Highway 153 near the Lee Highway exit.

Highway 153 was shut down to all traffic during the stand-off. The suspect, 30-year-old Aaron Crowe was taken into custody without incident.

Chattanooga Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig confirmed that Fort Oglethorpe Police received a tip Saturday morning a little before 9:00 a.m. that the driver of a gray SUV may be transporting drugs.

Fort Oglethorpe Police attempted to stop the vehicle and Crowe is reported to have pointed a handgun at a Fort Oglethorpe Police Officer which started the pursuit.



The pursuit ended when Crowe crashed his SUV into another SUV on Highway 153 just before the Lee Highway exit. After the crash, Crowe would not exit the SUV, which led police to shut down the highway.

"He was talking to the officers but was just not willing to come out. And due to the airbags going off, we couldn't get a clear view inside, we weren't sure if there were more people inside or not," Hartwig said.

At approximately 12:00 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department's Hostage Negotiation Team was able to talk Crowe into surrendering himself to the S.W.A.T. Team.

"It ended up good overall, and he'll be going to jail," Hartwig said.

Crowe has active warrants through Hamilton County and more charges are pending through Fort Oglethorpe Police Department.



The occupants of the SUV that were involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.