CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -- A construction worker was struck by a truck Friday on State Route 60 near McGrady Drive in Cleveland.



Gregory Lee Plemmons was seriously injured by the truck, which was traveling southbound on SR 60. Plemmons was in the southbound lane with his back to traffic, directing construction equipment on the northbound side when he was struck by a Ford F-150 truck driven by Benjamin Dewayne Nelson.



Plemmons, a construction worker with Highways Incorporated of Brentwood, TN was transported by Life Force helicopter to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. According to witnesses, Plemmons was wearing a hard hat and construction jacket.



Nelson was cited for failure to use due care. Plemmons' condition has not yet been released.