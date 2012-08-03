CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Officers with assault rifles and search dogs converged onto Arlington Avenue around 7:00 Friday morning. It was the end of an armed robbery spree police say, was carried out by a group of young teenagers.

"Most of the people were either outside in the parking lot or they were out walking this morning," says Chattanooga Police Officer Nathan Hartwig.

Five victims were held up at gun point and robbed, reportedly by three or four teenagers in a silver SUV.

The first armed robbery occurred in the Memorial Hospital parking lot on DeSales Avenue a little after 5 a.m.

About an hour later, another armed robbery was reported in the Bi-Lo parking lot across town on Lee Highway.

Less than 20 minutes later, a woman reported she was robbed on North Howell Avenue.

At 7 a.m., dispatch received a call of an armed robbery on Arlington Avenue. And ten minutes later, the same thing just down the road. Officers found three suspects in the woods near the 1600 block. Police believe one suspect may still be at large.

The crime has area residents on edge.

"We had to move my grandma out of here a few months ago," says one man.

To avoid becoming a target he asked that we not use his name.

"I came up pretty hard myself. I'm not Mr. Clean, I understand what's going on," he says.

He believes young men now don't have anyone to look up to besides gun wielding thugs.

"It's these little gangs and stuff, and older people send them out to rob somebody to get in the gang."

He knows all too well gangs only act like family for so long.

"When they get older it's going to come back to haunt them. It's going to come back when they want to settle down and find a job, a decent job and try to live right," he says.

If you have any information about these armed robberies contact the Chattanooga Police Department right away.