CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- TDOT bridge inspectors will perform the regular quarterly testing and inspection on the Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga on Sunday. Starting at 8:00 a.m., the bridge will be closed to traffic as crews conduct the inspection and open the drawbridge portion of the bridge. The bridge will be reopened to traffic before noon.



Drivers are advised to use the Olgiati Bridge (U.S. 27) or the Veterans Bridge as alternate routes while the Market Street Bridge is closed. If weather prevents the inspection, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.