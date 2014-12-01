Inside
FCC Public Files
The Federal Communications Commission requires WRCB-TV's public files to be in online database hosted by the FCC.
WRCB-TV's files can be found here or by following this URL https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wrcb
Public File Assistance
For Public File assistance please contact:
Tom Tolar
President/General Manager
WRCB
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
423-267-5412
ttolar@wrcbtv.com
Helpful Links
- FCC's TTY Assistance Line: TTY: 1-888-835-5322
- FCC Information for persons with disabilities, click here or follow this URL http://www.fcc.gov/disability
- FCC's Disability Rights Office, click here or follow this URL http://transition.FCC.gov/cgb/dro