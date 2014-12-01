The Federal Communications Commission requires WRCB-TV's public files to be in an online database hosted by the FCC.

WRCB-TV's files can be found here or by following this URL https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wrcb

Public File Assistance
For Public File assistance please contact:
 
Tom Tolar
President/General Manager
WRCB
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
423-267-5412
ttolar@wrcbtv.com
 
