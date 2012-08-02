CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A new study hopes to eventually help eliminate cancer as a major health risk for future generations. But researchers need your help: they're looking for local participants to sign up.



In this Eye on Health report, Latrice Currie tells us how 30 minutes of your time could hopefully make a lifetime of difference.



"We're enrolling a new generation of men and women to participate in a cancer study," says JD Frattini.



A study that could hopefully eliminate cancer as a major health concern for future generations.



Fratinni is with the American Cancer Society. He says Chattanooga is one of three cities in Tennessee participating in an open enrollment.



Now researchers need your help. They need local residents to sign up and participate.



"What we are looking to do is gain more insight as to why some people get cancer why some people don't and we're identifying lifestyle, behavioral, genetic areas that we are going to look further into," said Fratinni.



But in order to get the best results, the study has a goal of 25 percent minority participation. Doctors want to determine why some groups are disproportionately affected by certain types of cancer.



To qualify for the study, participants have to meet three major requirements:



- Be between the ages of 30-65

- Never have been diagnosed with cancer,

- Be willing to make a long term commitment, as participants will be followed for at least 20 years.



Researchers stress that while you may be in the study for several years, it won't be very time consuming.



"The only contact is during enrollment process, then it will be simply updating your information, medical history, lifestyle changes," noted Fratinni



Fratinni adds that the enrollment process is simple and only takes about 30 minutes, a half hour of your time that could make a lifetime of difference in the fight against cancer.



Open enrollment is August 21st through 25th.



You are encouraged to reserve your spot and find out registration locations by going to www.cps3chattanooga.org or calling (615) 499-0445 for more information.