CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga Firefighters spent Thursday morning fighting two structure fires.

The first happened around 4:30 a.m. at 26 Minnekahda Place. When firefighters arrived they found the homeowners safe. Apparently the outside kitchen grill was accidentally left on.

Sometime during the night the heat built up to the point of ignition and the fire extended into the exterior wall of the house. There was smoke damage in several rooms and fire damaged the inside room adjacent to the outdoor grill.

Damages are estimated at $10,00-$20,000.

The second fire was at 510 Central Drive at the Rustic Village Apartment complex. Around 5:40 AM firefighters arrived to find a fire in the rear of apartment building 400.

The fire was contained to the rear of the building and did not get into the apartments.

The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined and under investigation.

A newspaper delivery person was delivering papers to the apartment and alerted some of the residents to evacuate as firefighters were being dispatched.