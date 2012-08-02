(WRCB) - A North Alabama man faces several charges after he assaulted a police officer during a traffic stop.

It happened Wednesday afternoon when a Skyline police officer pulled over 49 year old Roger Dale Prince on Alabama Highway 79 near Morris Circle.

During the stop, Prince became aggressive and assaulted the officer.

After several attempts to subdue Prince, he jumped back into his vehicle and attempted to flee, but quickly wrecked into a ditch.

He then fled into the woods on foot.

Additional units were called in including search dogs. Prince was finally taken into custody without incident around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.