News
Hennen family response to wrongful death lawsuit
Thursday, August 2nd 2012, 8:59 am EDT
Updated:
Thursday, August 2nd 2012, 9:33 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The family of a man killed by a train has issued a statement after they were named in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Michael Hennen and Hannah Barnes were killed when a train struck them at a farm railroad crossing nearly a year ago.
Barnes' family is suing the Hennen family, the family's farm, Michael Hennen's estate and the railroad.
The Hennens issued a statement through a family attorney.
In it, the family said it was an unspeakable tragedy that has caused sorrow for both families.
They say the suit is "regretful" and "unmerited" and will only cause greater sorrow