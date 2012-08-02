CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The family of a man killed by a train has issued a statement after they were named in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Michael Hennen and Hannah Barnes were killed when a train struck them at a farm railroad crossing nearly a year ago.

Barnes' family is suing the Hennen family, the family's farm, Michael Hennen's estate and the railroad.

The Hennens issued a statement through a family attorney.

In it, the family said it was an unspeakable tragedy that has caused sorrow for both families.