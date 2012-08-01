News
State Rep. Gerald McCormick's father-in-law slain; Red Bank police investigate
Winston Gant, who is Republican Rep. Gerald McCormick's father-in-law, died at a local hospital.
Wednesday, August 1st 2012, 4:05 pm EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, August 1st 2012, 6:15 pm EDT
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Red Bank police now are investigating the Red Bank's first homicide of the year after a state representative's father-in-law was gunned down in a robbery over the weekend and died this morning, said Chief Tim Christol.
Gant was shot one time outside his front door at his home and business, Gant's Towing, at 2401 Briggs Ave. just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Gant was the father of McCormick's wife, Kim G. McCormick, who is associate vice president academic support services for Chattanooga State.
