CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Red Bank police now are investigating the Red Bank's first homicide of the year after a state representative's father-in-law was gunned down in a robbery over the weekend and died this morning, said Chief Tim Christol.



Winston Gant, who is Republican Rep. Gerald McCormick's father-in-law, died at a local hospital.



Gant was shot one time outside his front door at his home and business, Gant's Towing, at 2401 Briggs Ave. just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.