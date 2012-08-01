CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Walden's Ridge Emergency Services saved four dogs from a house fire Wednesday. An emergency call was placed by a neighbor to report a house fire at 2802 Edward's Point on Signal Mountain.



Walden's Ridge Emergency Services responded and arrived on the scene reporting flames showing out the front door and front porch window. Firefighters conducted a quick interior attack and found 4 dogs alive in house. Firefighters rescued the dogs and provided them with water. The homeowner was not home at the time.



Damages to the home are severe and estimated at $100,000.The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.