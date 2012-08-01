CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- The Tennessee Department of Transportation is pressing pause on a paving project on Highway 127 to avoid traffic jams with the World's Largest Yard Sale, which begins Thursday.



Crews worked two days this week, but will be gone by the time the yard sale begins, Jennifer Flynn, TDOT spokeswoman said Wednesday.



"The only thing that will hinder traffic will be the yard sale itself," she said.



The yard sale runs from Addison, Mich., to Gadsden, Ala., about 690 miles. It begins Thursday and ends Sunday.



