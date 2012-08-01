"Today Chick-Fil-A wants to hate gays, tomorrow they want to hate blacks, and then the next day they'll want to hate Arabs," Aleq Boyle says. "It's absolutely despicable."



Gay rights supporters are angry, after Chick-Fil-A President Dan Cathy spoke up against same-sex-marriage.



"Not only have they vocally spoken against gay marriage, but they have donated over $5 million to anti-gay organizations," Christian Burket says.



Christian Burket picketed outside the Fort Oglethorpe Chick-Fil-A Tuesday, while supporters showed up in flocks.



Lines started forming before breakfast, grew by lunch and tripled by dinner.



"Because we support the values of Chick-Fil-A," Tom and Janet Grant tell Channel 3.



"It's all about the cause, it's all about the cause," one supporter says. "There's no other reason I'd be standing in this line this long."



"Mr. Cathy went out there, he stood up for his faith and we're going to support him," Shelly Adams says.



The drive-thru line came out of the parking lot, down Battlefield Parkway, and around the corner.