UPDATE: Chick-fil-A protests grow, reaction grows as well
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA. (WRCB) -- Supporters flocked to Chick-Fil-A restaurants Tuesday, backing the company that is under fire for its president's view on same-sex marriage.
The turnout was so large in parts of the Tennessee Valley police officers were called in for traffic control.
"Today Chick-Fil-A wants to hate gays, tomorrow they want to hate blacks, and then the next day they'll want to hate Arabs," Aleq Boyle says. "It's absolutely despicable."
Gay rights supporters are angry, after Chick-Fil-A President Dan Cathy spoke up against same-sex-marriage.
"Not only have they vocally spoken against gay marriage, but they have donated over $5 million to anti-gay organizations," Christian Burket says.
Christian Burket picketed outside the Fort Oglethorpe Chick-Fil-A Tuesday, while supporters showed up in flocks.
Lines started forming before breakfast, grew by lunch and tripled by dinner.
"Because we support the values of Chick-Fil-A," Tom and Janet Grant tell Channel 3.
"It's all about the cause, it's all about the cause," one supporter says. "There's no other reason I'd be standing in this line this long."
"Mr. Cathy went out there, he stood up for his faith and we're going to support him," Shelly Adams says.
The drive-thru line came out of the parking lot, down Battlefield Parkway, and around the corner.
It was 40 cars deep at dinner time, and some of these drivers waited more than 30 minutes.
Fort Oglethorpe police were called to deal with traffic back-up. But despite the long wait, spirits were high among those in line.
"It's not very often you get to stand up for something you believe," Shelly Adams says. "It's our life. I just feel it's very important to get out there and support them."
Opponents to the Cathy's stance are planning a "Kiss-in" event this Friday.
They are encouraging people of the same sex to show up at Chick-Fil-A restaurants around the country and kiss.