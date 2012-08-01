HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WRCB) -- Allen Webster pitched seven strong innings and Rafel Ynoa had two hits and two RBI to help Chattanooga beat Huntsville 5-3 Tuesday night at Joe Davis Stadium.

The Lookouts (23-15) pushed their North Division lead to 2.5 games over Jackson, who lost in Birmingham for the second straight night.

Webster (5-8) was a hot topic in trade conversations for the Los Angeles Dodgers leading up to Tuesday's Major League trading deadline, but wound up staying put with the Lookouts. He gave up three runs, but only one earned, on six hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Geison Aguasviva pitched a scoreless eighth before Steven Ames tossed a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

Ynoa delivered a two-run single in the fifth that extended Chattanooga's lead to 4-1. Griff Erickson, Nick Buss and C.J. Retherford also had run-scoring singles.

Buss finished with two hits and a walk to reach base safely for the 30th straight game. He's the fourth player in the Southern League to have a streak that long this season.

Anthony Jackson had four hits, all singles, and scored two runs.