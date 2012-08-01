CATOOSA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- The race for Catoosa County sheriff has been a hot button topic for weeks.

Tuesday night, the race ended in a runoff between Larry Black and Gary Sisk.

It's the first time in more than two decades the county will have a new sheriff, as the seat doesn't have an incumbent seeking re-election.

Neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote.

What started out as a race between five, soon turned to a waiting game on the Catoosa County Courthouse lawn for two.



Once the polls closed, Sheriff Candidate Larry Black would claim a small victory.



"We have worked hard," Black says. "We have a great group of people that feel strongly about our campaign. We are excited about tonight, but we would have loved to have won, without a runoff."



Black walked away from the primary with more than 40% of the vote in the race for sheriff.

Chief deputy and Sheriff Phil Summer's second in command, Gary Sisk, says he still has plenty of life left in his campaign after receiving more than 20% of the vote.



"The plan now is to reach out to the voters who voted for other candidates and seeing if I can win them over," Sisk says.



Sisk says he plans to use the support of his current boss to gain more support and push his message for repeat offender reform.



"I know what the agency is like, and I think I would be the smoothest transition," Sisk says. "I would be like what Phil Summers is now."



Frontrunner Larry Black says encouraging a second round of support can be more challenging than the primary.



"It is always difficult when you have runoffs, because people know the primary dates, and now we have to come back in three weeks," Black says.

Both Black and Sisk say they were pleased with the turnout of the primary.



They are only hoping for the same support in three weeks.