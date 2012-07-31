HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- An unidentified woman fell from a rope swing in the "Green Hole" at Pocket Wilderness on Mowbray Mountain and suffered facial and neck injuries.



At 5:35 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a 9-1-1 call was received about the fall. The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded and hiked into the woods and reported a female had fallen at the "Green Hole" and firefighters were assessing the patient on the scene.



Mowbray VFD Assistant Chief Dusten Woodard requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Sequoyah VFD responded to the scene.



After rescue personnel treated the patient's injuries, she was able to walk out and meet with Hamilton County EMS personnel, where they transported her to the hospital for minor injuries.



The injured woman's name and age has not yet been released.