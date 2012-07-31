LONDON (AP) -- Michael Phelps swam into history with his 19th Olympic medal, and this one was a more appropriate color.

With a lot of help from his friends, including Knoxville native Davis Tarwater, Phelps took down the last major record that wasn't his alone, swimming the anchor leg for the United States in a gold medal-winning performance of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay Tuesday night.

About an hour earlier, Phelps took one of the most frustrating defeats of his brilliant career, making a shocking blunder at the finish and settling for silver in his signature event, the 200 butterfly.

That tied the record for career medals held by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, but it was hardly a triumphant moment. Phelps slung away his cap in disgust and struggled to force a smile at the medal ceremony.

But any disappointment from that race was gone by the time he dived in the water on the relay, having been staked to a huge lead by teammates Ryan Lochte, Conor Dwyer and Ricky Berens.

Tarwater joined Dwyer and two other American swimmers for the preliminary swim, in which Team USA qualified first for Tuesday night's final. Tarwater had hoped to be on the team with Phelps for the historic final after swimming the second-fastest split in the morning prelim, but Dwyer was the only carry-over from the morning session.

Still, Tarwater will receive a gold medal for his role in the water during prelims.

Before the final, Phelps huddled with his American teammates, fully aware of their role in history.

"I thanked those guys for helping me get to this moment," Phelps said. "I told those guys I wanted a big lead. I was like, 'You better give me a big lead going into the last lap,' and they gave it to me. I just wanted to hold on. I thanked them for being able to allow me to have this moment."

Berens handed off a lead of nearly 4 seconds to Phelps, who lingered a bit on the blocks, knowing the only way he could blow this one was to get disqualified. Then he set off on what amounted to four victory laps of the pool -- down and back, then down and back again, the roar in the Olympic Aquatics Centre getting louder as he approached the finish.

Lochte stood on the deck, waving his arms. Dwyer and Berens pumped their fists. And Phelps touched the wall for his first gold of the London Games with a cumulative time of 6 minutes, 59.70 seconds.

No one else was close. France's Yannick Agnel swam a faster final leg than Phelps, but it wasn't nearly good enough, his country taking silver in 7:02.77. China was far back in third at 7:06.30.

Phelps might have backed into the record a bit by failing to win any of his first three events at these games, but there's no denying his legacy as one of the greatest Olympians ever -- if not THE greatest.

Phelps has 15 golds in his career, six more than anyone else, to go along with two silvers and two bronzes. After failing to medal in his only race at the 2000 Sydney Games, he won six golds and two bronzes in Athens, followed by his epic eight gold medals in Beijing. And now the swan song, not nearly as epic but enough.

Latynina won nine golds, five silvers and four bronzes from 1956-64.

"You are now a complete legend!" the public-address announced bellowed, accompanied by the Foo Fighters' song "Best of You."

Phelps still has three more events in London before he retires, three more chances to establish a mark that will be hard for anyone to touch.

"It has been a pretty amazing career," the 27-year-old said, "but we still have a couple races to go."

Several fans held up a bedsheet with "PHELPS GREATEST OLYMPIAN EVER" handwritten on it.

Hard to argue with that, though this hasn't exactly been the farewell Phelps was hoping for -- a sluggish fourth-place finish in the 400 individual medley, a runner-up showing in the 4x100 free relay, then another silver in the 200 fly.

That was a race he had not lost at either the Olympics or world championships since Sydney, when he finished fifth as an unknown 15-year-old just soaking up the moment, a kid with big dreams but no idea they would turn out like this.

Phelps, after leading the entire race, tried to glide into the wall instead of taking one more stroke. Chad le Clos of South Africa took that extra stroke and beat Phelps by five-thousandths of a second.

"Obviously I would have liked to have a better outcome in the 200 fly," Phelps said. "I was on the receiving end of getting touched out. Chad swam a good race. I've gotten to know him a little over the last year. He's a hard worker, he's a tough competitor and he's a racer."

Le Clos pounded the water when he saw the "1" beside his name.

Phelps hung on the lane rope and buried his face in his hands, disgusted with himself for having squandered what looked like a sure gold. Le Clos won South Africa's second swimming gold of the games in a time of 1:52.96. Phelps finished in 1:53.01, while Japan's Takeshi Matsuda took the bronze in 1:53.21.

"It's obviously my last one," Phelps said. "I would have liked to win, but 1:53 flat isn't a terrible time. When you look at the picture of it, it's a decent time."

But the finish was a shocker, given that Phelps had won a memorable race at Beijing when a rival made the very same error. Milorad Cavic of Serbia thought he had the 100 fly in the bag after his final stroke, but Phelps made the split-second decision to get in one more stroke and slammed into the wall -- one-thousandth of a second ahead of Cavic.

This time, it was Phelps on the losing end. He was again denied a chance to become the first male swimmer to win the same individual event at three straight Olympics, though he can still do it in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.

Lochte was also feeling better about himself, having struggled in two straight events after opening the Olympics with a dominating win in the 400 individual medley. He swam the anchor of the 4x100 free relay, but was chased down by Agnel after being handed a comfortable lead. Then he was fourth -- far behind Agnel -- in the 200 free.

"After that relay, my confidence went down," Lochte said. "Everyone just kept on telling me, 'You know what, you're better than that. Just forget about it and move on.' I didn't swim at all this morning, which I thought helped. I woke up this morning and I was back to myself. I was that happy-go-lucky guy, so I think that's what really helped me throughout the whole day."

After losing the 200 fly, Phelps retrieved his cap, went over to congratulate le Clos, and hustled out of the pool to get ready for the relay. Before that, Phelps had to return to the deck for a medal ceremony that he clearly would have preferred to skip. He bit his lip, leaned over to have the silver medal draped around his neck, and forced a weak smile.

It sure didn't feel like a celebration.

But the mood was much different when he came out with his teammates to accept gold. He bantered playfully with the crowd. He posed with an American flag. He propped up a chair trying to reach his mom and two sisters, sitting in the front row.

As Phelps lingered on the deck, doing television interviews, a crowd of U.S. supporters broke into a chant.

"Four more years! Four more years!"

But, really, what's left for someone who's already the greatest?