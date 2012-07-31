ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Tommy Hanson on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a strained lower back.

Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez had said Hanson - who is 12-5 with a 4.29 ERA - would likely be given extra rest before his next scheduled start, but Monday night's trade with the Cubs for Paul Maholm made that move unnecessary.

Maholm will join the Braves on Wednesday and likely start Saturday against Houston.

Atlanta called up Rhea Couty native Cory Gearrin from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Hanson's place on the roster. To make room for outfielder Reed Johnson, also part of the trade with Chicago, the Braves optioned outfielder Jose Constanza to Gwinnett.

Johnson was not in the lineup Tuesday but was available to pinch-hit.

Hanson had two stints on the DL last year with shoulder tendinitis.

Gearrin has had two previous stints in the big league this season, giving up one run on four hits in 2.2 innings.