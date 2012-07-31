CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A traveler going through the security checkpoint at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport on Tuesday was found to have a pair of loaded handguns in their carry-on luggage.



At approximately 12:15 p.m., a loaded .45 caliber pistol and a loaded .28 caliber pistol were discovered in a passenger's carry-on bag by Transportation Security Administration officials.



Airport police were alerted, took possession of the firearms and ammunition, and cited the passenger on a state charge.



"As we continually remind, passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the security checkpoint," said Jon Allen, TSA spokesman. "We suggest passengers look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items."



While firearms may be transported in checked baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded) they are prohibited in carry-on bags. Information about the proper transport of firearms may be found online: http://www.tsa.gov/travelers/airtravel/assistant/editorial_1666.shtm



In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA: http://www.tsa.gov/assets/pdf/enforcement_sanction_guidance_policy.pdf



There have been four firearms discovered at the checkpoint in Chattanooga so far this year.



Nationwide, more than 1,300 firearms were discovered at TSA checkpoints in 2011.