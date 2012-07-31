Dodgers deal Lookouts' Ethan Martin to Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WRCB) - Chattanooga pitcher Ethan Martin and former Lookouts' pitcher Josh Lindblom have been traded to Philadelphia in a three-player deal that brings outfielder Shane Victorino to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers will also send a player to be named later or cash to the Phillies for the 31-year-old Victorino, who is a two-time all-star.

Lindblom, who spent portions of two seasons in Chattanooga in 2010 and 2011, is 2-2 with a 3.02 ERA in 48 relief appearances for Los Angeles this season.

Martin led the Lookouts with 118 innings pitched this year, going 8-6 with a 3.58 ERA in 20 starts. He's walked just 61 on the year and ranks second in the Southern League with 112 strikeouts, trailing only his Chattanooga teammate Matt Magill (119).

Victorino is batting .261 with nine homers, 40 RBIs and 24 steals. He helped the Phillies win five straight NL East titles and the 2008 World Series championship.

Lookouts' closer Bawcom traded to Seattle

LOS ANGELES (AP/WRCB) - The Dodgers traded Chattanooga closer Logan Bawcom and another minor-leaguer to Seattle late Monday night in exchange for Mariners' reliever Brandon League.

The Dodgers, challenging San Francisco for the NL West lead, sent outfielder Leon Landry with Bawcom to Seattle, who parted ways with their all-star arm after falling into last place in the AL West.

League was 0-5 with nine saves and a 3.63 ERA in 46 games this season. The 29-year-old righty was an All-Star last year when he had 37 saves for the Mariners.

The 23-year-old Bawcom had totaled 20 saves and a 2.03 ERA for Double-A Chattanooga and Rancho Cucamonga. The right-hander has been especially dominant over the past month, going 1-0 with six saves and a 0.60 ERA since June 26.