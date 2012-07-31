CHATTANOOGA (WRCB/UTC) -- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's Wes Dothard and Josh Williams continued raking in preseason awards Tuesday when they were named All-Americans by the College Sporting News.

Dothard, a junior linebacker, was named a second-team FCS preseason All-American by CSN, while Williams, a senior defensive end, was a third-team selection.

The duo was also named to The Sports Network (TSN) Preseason All-American team earlier this month. Both players were also first-team All-SoCon preseason picks at last week's media day in Spartanburg, SC.

Dothard is on the watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes out annually to the nation's top FCS defender. The Carrollton, Ga., native was a first-team All-American pick by TSN at the end of last season.

Williams is the Mocs' all-time sacks leader after starting 31 of his 33 career games at UTC. The Griffin, Ga., native has 21.5 sacks in his career, and led the Socon with 9.5 sacks last season.

Chattanooga is also receiving votes in the College Sporting News Preseason Poll, which was released Tuesday. UTC is the third team outside of the publication's top-25.