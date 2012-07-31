BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) - Former coaches Bruce Pearl and Seth Greenberg have joined ESPN as college basketball analysts.

The network also announced Monday that Jalen Rose will be a featured analyst on the weekly "College GameDay."

Pearl was fired in March 2011 after six seasons at Tennessee in the wake of an NCAA investigation. He led the Volunteers to the NCAA tournament in each of his seasons. He was a commentator for Sirius XM Radio last season.

Greenberg, who served as a guest studio analyst during the 2012 NCAA tournament, was fired in April after nine seasons at Virginia Tech. He also coached at South Florida and Long Beach State.

Rose has been an NBA analyst for ESPN since 2007. The NBA veteran reached the Final Four as a member of Michigan's Fab Five.