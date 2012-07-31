CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Tennessee American Water will be repairing a water main leak near the 300 block of Big Fork Road starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 1. The repair work will require a partial closure of 4955 Hwy. 27 at the Big Fork Road intersection and interrupt water service for approximately 180 customers during the hours of 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.



Crews will be working to repair the main and have the road open and water service restored as quickly as possible.



The main repair to affect water service for residential customers on

the following streets:

• 4955 Hwy. 27 – 6985 Hwy. 27

• Ladds Road

• Robin Drive

• Mockingbird Lane

• Bluebird Lane

• Game Reserve Road

• Shirley Road

• Whasha Lane

• Choctaw Trail

• Carson Road

• Coppinger Road

• Big Fork Road from Hwy. 27 to 349 Big Fork Road



Depending on the extent of work involved with repairing this water main, the water service may also be affected for residential customers on the following streets:

• Dixie Lane

• Cotton Moore Road

• Bluff Drive

• 4766 Hwy. 27 – 4455 Hwy. 27



Once the water service has been restored, customers may experience discolored water. If this

happens, the customer should simply remove the aerator (screen) on the faucets and run the

water until it's clear. Tennessee American Water also encourages customers to check for

discolored water before doing any laundry or washing dishes.



Tennessee American's customer service center can be contacted at (866) 736-6420.