DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -- A three-month crime spree on the south end of DeKalb County came to a close last week with the arrest of Kandace Nichole (Wilborn) Agustín, a 26 year old female from Albertville.



Multiple residences were broken into with items such as jewelry and computers being the main target of these thefts.



Sheriff's investigators were able to make this arrest due to calls and tips received from citizens.



Sheriff Jimmy Harris noted the cases are still under investigation with more arrests to follow.



The value of the property is in the thousands, as is Agustin's bond.



In addition to several Burglary and Theft of Property charges, Agustín is also in jail for Probation Violation.