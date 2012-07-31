By RAY HENRY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia voters are making their views known on whether they want to place a cap on lobbyist spending.

That issue is 1 of several nonbinding questions on Tuesday's primary ballot. The outcome won't change state law, but it gives politicians a rough measure of the public's views. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Both the Republican and Democratic ballots ask whether Georgians want to cap or limit lobbyist spending. Similar measures failed this year in the General Assembly, but proponents say a strong showing Tuesday may change minds at the Capitol.

House Speaker David Ralston has said that a lobbyist spending cap would drive the practice underground.

Others GOP ballot questions ask whether voters want to tighten abortion restrictions, expand gambling and allow military members under 21 to carry firearms.