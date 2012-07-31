KNOXVILLE, TN (WRCB) – A committee has been named to conduct the search for the next chancellor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

UT Institute of Agriculture Chancellor Larry Arrington will chair the 23 member search committee, which includes faculty, staff, students, alumni and community representatives.

Roger Brown, UTC chancellor since 2005, announced his intentions to retire last month. He agreed to remain in office until a new chancellor can be installed or until March 31, 2013.

The committee's first meeting is expected to take place in late August. The search firm Parker Executive Search has been hired to assist the committee with identifying, qualifying and recruiting prospective candidates, and with vetting finalists.

The committee will recommend one or more finalists to UT System President Joe DiPietro, who will then submit his choice to the UT Board of Trustees for approval.

Here is a list of committee members: