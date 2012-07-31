Committee named for UTC Chancellor search
KNOXVILLE, TN (WRCB) – A committee has been named to conduct the search for the next chancellor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
UT Institute of Agriculture Chancellor Larry Arrington will chair the 23 member search committee, which includes faculty, staff, students, alumni and community representatives.
Roger Brown, UTC chancellor since 2005, announced his intentions to retire last month. He agreed to remain in office until a new chancellor can be installed or until March 31, 2013.
The committee's first meeting is expected to take place in late August. The search firm Parker Executive Search has been hired to assist the committee with identifying, qualifying and recruiting prospective candidates, and with vetting finalists.
The committee will recommend one or more finalists to UT System President Joe DiPietro, who will then submit his choice to the UT Board of Trustees for approval.
Here is a list of committee members:
- Dr. Jerald Ainsworth, dean, Graduate School, UTC
- William M. (Mickey) Barker, retired Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court (alumnus)
- Kino Becton, past president of Hamilton County chapter of the UT Alumni Association (alumnus)
- Bradley Bell, SGA president
- Dr. Richard Brown, vice chancellor of finance and operations, UTC (alumnus)
- Monique Berke, vice president, enterprise program management, UNUM Global Business Technology
- Dr. Robert Dooley, dean, College of Business, UTC (alumnus)
- Cheryl Faulkner, professional development coordinator, UTC (alumna)
- Tyler Forrest, assistant budget director, business and financial affairs, UTC (alumnus)
- John Foy, UT trustee
- Tom Griscom, UC Foundation chair (alumnus)
- Joyce Hardaway, chair of the Chancellor's Multicultural Advisory Council
- Dr. Martina Harris, assistant professor, UTC
- Warren Logan, president and CEO, Urban League of Greater Chattanooga
- Dr. Deborah McAllister, professor, UTC
- Dr. Gretchen Potts, associate professor, UTC
- Donna Roddy, past member of the UTC alumni board (alumna)
- Kayvon Sadrabadi, past president of the UTC alumni board (alumnus)
- Dr. Mary Tanner, interim provost, UTC
- Dr. John Tucker, professor, UTC
- Kim White, president of River City (alumna)
- Dr. Joseph Wilferth, associate professor, UTC