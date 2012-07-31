News
VW starts new production schedule in Chattanooga
Volkswagen has begun a new work schedule at its Chattanooga assembly plant.
Tuesday, July 31st 2012, 11:54 am EDT
Tuesday, July 31st 2012, 11:54 am EDT
(TIMES FREE PRESS) - Volkswagen has begun a new work schedule at its Chattanooga assembly plant, operating six days a week and involving three teams of production employees.
The plant will operate for nearly 20 hours each day, as the facility ramps up to 3,500 workers by the end of the year.
