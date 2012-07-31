CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Hamilton County has been awarded LEED Silver Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council for its Business Development Center. LEED is the USGBC's leading rating system for designing and constructing the world's greenest, most energy efficient, and high performing buildings.

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger says the LEED certification is representative of Hamilton County reestablishment as a technological center. The LEED Silver certified building matches the vitality and ingenuity of the 55 business tenants and their 400 employees.

The building underwent a yearlong 4.9 million dollar renovation under Hamilton County Engineer Todd Leamon's direction.

The Business Development Center was designed to achieve LEED certification for energy use, lighting, water and material use as well as incorporating a variety of other sustainable strategies. LEED verifies environmental performance, occupant health and financial return. LEED was established for market leaders to design and construct buildings that protect and save precious resources while also making good economic sense.