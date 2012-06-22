Job Title: Video Editor

Chattanooga's NBC affiliate has an immediate opening for a Video Editor. The right candidate will love to win, have desire to develop into a greater role within the organization. Must be willing to work holidays and weekends. This entry-level position is a way for you to join an outstanding team. Prior experience with nonlinear editing is required. Experience in a television newsroom and college degree are preferred.

Email a link to your work to Callie Starnes, News Director, at cstarnes@wrcbtv.com. No hard copies or phone calls please.

All applicants must submit an official company application.

