ATLANTA (AP) - Cory Gearrin, who gave up Nick Swisher's tie-breaking, two-run homer in the Braves' 6-4 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday night, has been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The 26-year-old right-hander was with Atlanta only two days.

Gearrin, recalled from Gwinnett on Monday, appeared in two games and was charged with only one run in Tuesday night's loss. He took over after Jonny Venters gave up Alex Rodriguez's grand slam and a single to Robinson Cano, who scored on Swisher's homer.

He pitched two scoreless innings in Monday night's loss, but needed two double-plays to get out of trouble after giving up a walk and three hits.

Right-hander Anthony Varvaro was recalled from Gwinnett for Wednesday night's game against New York. The 27-year-old was 0-2 with a 2.63 ERA in 18 games with Atlanta last season. He has two saves and a 2.81 ERA in 18 games with Gwinnett.