LOS ANGELES (AP) - Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda says he's feeling "really good" while recovering from a mild heart attack he had last week in New York.

Lasorda has been resting at home since flying back to California after being released from the hospital last Thursday, three days after he fell ill while representing the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Major League Baseball draft.

The energetic 84-year-old told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he hopes to be back at Dodger Stadium this weekend for the team's series against the Chicago White Sox.

Lasorda says doctors inserted a stent in an artery that showed a 90 percent blockage, while three other arteries appeared in good condition.

He says he wants to thank everyone who sent their prayers and support his way.