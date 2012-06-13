CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The very popular chicken on a stick was introduced to Riverbend twenty years ago and is still the top selling food vendor.

Second generation owner Wendy Thibodeaux gets asked every year, by many people, if they will be setting up at Riverbend. Some say they come just for a taste of the chicken on a stick.

"I'm usually the top vendor on the list of favorite foods at Riverbend," said Thibodeaux.

The lines are usually long as the bands begin every night, but Thibodeaux said they move fast and no one waits longer than fifteen minutes to enjoy this delicious "Louisiana Cajun Cookin'".