Man steals pennies from gas station, fights officer

ATHENS, TN. (WRCB) -- The clerk behind the counter at the Jiffy 7 to 11 convenience store in Athens got a surprise customer as she was trying to close for the night.



The surveillance video shows the suspect, Rex Hicks, 42, of Athens, walk into the store about five minutes before it closed. "Pulls his shirt up over his face, pulls a knife," explains Athens Police Cpt. Frank Horning.



He held out his knife and told the clerk to open the drawer and she wouldn't get hurt. Instead she managed to push the hold-up alarm and call police.



"She leaves the phone line open so dispatch actually hears what's going on," Horning says.



The clerk and the suspect exchange words. At one point she tries to climb over the counter to keep her distance as Hicks tries to get behind the counter.



After realizing his robbery attempt wasn't going anywhere officers say Hicks grabbed what he could from a donation cup on the counter and ran away with a couple of pennies.



However, thanks to the clerk's quick actions police where hot on his trail. One officer saw him running down the road and tried to take him into custody.



According to the police report, the officer was about to put Hicks into handcuffs on the front of the patrol car when Hicks pushed off of the hood and began throwing punches.



The officer wrestled Hicks to the ground and had to use pepper spray to subdue him.



Police say the officer sustained a couple of minor injuries in the process and was treated at a local hospital.

Hicks is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.



He remains in custody at the McMinn County Jail.