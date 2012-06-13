Wacker Institute students offered jobs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Wacker Institute students offered jobs

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Wacker Institute is paying off for dozens of students.

Wacker Polysilicon has offered conditional jobs to nearly a hundred people attending the institute.

Many of them are still a year away from earning their degrees.

Wacker plans to extend at least 50 more conditional job offers later this year.

The German company is currently building a plant in Bradley County.

It will employ more than 600 people.

READ MORE:

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.