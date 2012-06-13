THP: 29 traffic crashes during Bonnaroo, none fatal

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Preliminary figures from the Tennessee Highway Patrol's Chattanooga District indicate that State Troopers investigated 29 traffic crashes with zero fatalities during the 2012 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Coffee County from Wednesday, June 6 through Monday, June 11.



Logging over 7,200 man-hours over six days, state troopers worked around-the-clock to ensure festival-goers had a safe Bonnaroo experience.



Of the 29 crashes investigated by the THP, there were nine injury wrecks and 20 property damage crashes.



"Every state trooper assigned to Bonnaroo knew that the collective goal was to have one of the safest Bonnaroo festivals ever," THP Colonel Tracy Trott said. "They gave 100 percent for six-days to ensure that traffic was moving and motorists were obeying the law. From speeding to seat belt to DUI enforcement, I am proud of THP's contribution during this year's festival."



State Troopers issued 347 moving violation citations and responded to 534 motorist assist calls throughout the six-day event.